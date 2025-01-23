Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves have turned down Millwall’s opening bid for Bristol City and Swansea City target Luke Cundle, according to the Express & Star.

The 22-year-old midfielder could leave Wolves in the ongoing window and is garnering interest from several Championship clubs.

Millwall, Bristol City and Swansea are battling each other to land the signature of Cundle, who is a hugely experienced Championship performer.

Wolves are in favour of sanctioning a loan exit but a permanent move is also being explored.

Millwall under Alex Neil is trying to strengthen his midfield and has the Wolves star on his mind.

The Lions submitted a bid for Cundle to Wolves, which was swiftly turned down by the Midlands outfit.

The details of Millwall’s initial bid are still unclear and Cundle’s other suitors, Bristol City and Swansea, might accelerate their interest in the midfielder in the coming days.

Cundle has experience of playing in the Championship during his previous loan spells with Stoke City, Swansea and Plymouth Argyle.

It remains to be seen whether Millwall will return to Wolves with another offer for the 22-year-old midfielder in the coming days.