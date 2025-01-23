George Wood/Getty Images

Millwall’s experienced defender Murray Wallace is attracting interest from fellow Championship side Hull City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tigers are having a difficult season in the Championship as they are currently sitting 22nd in the league table.

Ruben Selles is trying to keep the Tigers up and the club are looking to bring in experienced players to fight the battle against relegation.

Conceding goals has been a real problem for Hull as they have already allowed 38 goals past them this season.

Bringing a defender is now on their agenda and Millwall’s 32-year-old Wallace is a player they like.

The Scot has played more than 250 Championship matches and Hull see him as a perfect presence in defence.

Wallace has started only eight games for the Lions this season and they are expected to let him leave the Den this month.

Now it remains to be seen if Hull will be able to snap Wallace up in the coming days by offering regular game time.