Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

One ‘stumbling block’ remains on Kieran Tierney’s return to Celtic from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Scottish giants Celtic are having a brilliant season as they are performing in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe as well.

The Bhoys are eyeing direct qualification to the playoff round of the Champions League are looking to bring in players.

They have been looking to bring Tierney back to Glasgow this month and he is fully expected to leave Arsenal as well.

It has been suggested that the clubs are close to agreeing on a deal regarding Tierney’s return to Celtic.

However, according to BBC Scotland, the Bhoys are facing a stumbling block as it is unclear whether all parties would complete the move now or wait until the summer.

Celtic left-back Alex Valle is waiting for the deal to happen in order that he can then join Italian side Como.

Arsenal have multiple injury issues in their backline and Mikel Arteta has given Tierney some game time in recent matches.

Now it remains to be seen if Celtic will need to wait until the summer to see Tierney wear a Celtic shirt again.