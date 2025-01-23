Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle have failed with an offer for a Lincoln City star, but are expected to bid for him once again.

Argyle are deep in trouble at the foot of the Championship table and recently made a managerial change, with Miron Muslic coming in as boss.

The Home Park side could lose Morgan Whittaker in the winter transfer window, but they are also keen to make additions.

Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor is a player that Plymouth are keen to secure and, according talkSPORT, they have offered £250,000 for his services.

That sum is not enough for the Imps, who have turned down the proposal for the 27-year-old.

Despite Lincoln turning down the offer, Plymouth are expected to go back in with a fresh proposal as they attempt to make progress on the transfer.

O’Connor has been a key man at Sincil Bank since he joined Lincoln from Bradford City in the summer of 2022.

His only taste of Championship football came via a handful of outings at Leeds United.