Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers’ attacking stars ‘is ready to leave’ the club and has been ‘offered’ to side sitting rock bottom of their domestic league table.

Philippe Clement is continuing his Rangers rebuild and recently managed to land defender Rafael Fernandes on a loan deal from French outfit Lille.

Further ins and outs are expected at Ibrox before the window closes, amid Alex Lowry heading for English side Wycombe Wanderers.

Also linked with an exit, after falling behind Hamza Igamane in the pecking order, is striker Cyriel Dessers.

The Nigerian striker started the season as first-choice centre forward but has lost his place to Igamane and that situation now looks unlikely to be reversed.

He has been linked with several clubs in the ongoing window and has interest from Serie A.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Dessers ‘is ready to leave’ Ibrox this month and he has also been ‘offered’ to another club.

Monza, who sit rock bottom in the Serie A table, have been asked if they would like to sign the striker.

They have picked up 13 points from their 21 games and are seven points from safety.

Italian outfits Empoli and Cagliari are among the suitors of Dessers and the forward has experience of playing in Serie A.