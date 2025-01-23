David Ramos/Getty Images

Besiktas have rejected an offer from Championship side Watford for goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, who club supremo Serdal Adali wants him to stay.

The Vicarage Road club are looking to push for a place in the top six by the end of the season and want additions in this month’s transfer window.

The Hornets have conceded 39 times in 28 games and first-choice custodian Daniel Bachmann’s injury has not helped.

Hornets boss Tom Cleverley is currently looking to bring a new goalkeeper in and the club are keeping their eyes on multiple options.

It was suggested earlier this week that Watford have shown interest in Como’s Emil Audero, who is expected to leave the Serie A club this month.

They have been interested in Besiktas’ 24-year-old Destanoglu and it has been suggested the Black Sea Storm have rejected a bid worth €1.5m for the shot-stopper.

And now according to Turkish outlet Playspor, the Turkish side’s supremo Adali met the Watford target as he wants him to stay at the club.

The bid from Watford ‘was not accepted’ and the Hornets would have to substantially improve it if they want to try to force a rehink.

Now only time will tell if Watford will improve their offer for Destanoglu or if they will set their eyes on somewhere else.