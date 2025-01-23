Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom starlet Harry Whitwell has loan interest and the club are set to make a decision regarding his future, according to the Express & Star.

The 19-year-old Oxford-born attacker is a product of the Baggies’ academy and is considered a top talent at the club.

The Championship outfit offered Whitwell a new deal in the summer which will run until the summer of 2026.

He has played most of his football in West Brom’s youth sides but has appeared twice for the senior team as well.

Whitwell has next to no experience playing senior football but he could be on his first loan away from the Championship club.

Now it has been suggested that the 19-year-old Hawthorns starlet has loan interest this month.

And West Brom are expected to make a decision on sending their in-demand starlet on a loan.

They will be looking for the right destination for the highly-rated talent to send on loan which will ensure his growth.