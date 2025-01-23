Warren Little/Getty Images

RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva, who is on West Ham’s radar, is close to leaving the German club, but is expected to stay in the Bundesliga.

The London club are currently in the market looking for a striker and they have their eyes on multiple players.

Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug are all currently injured and the situation has made the Hammers look for a striker desperately.

29-year-old Portuguese striker Silva, who has 53 senior caps for his country, is on West Ham’s wish list.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the RB Leipzig forward is not expected to make a move to the London Stadium.

However, Silva is close to leaving RB Leipzig but he will be staying in the German league.

The 29-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Bundesliga side as he has been given only 305 minutes of game time this season so far.

Now it remains to be seen if the Irons will make an attempt to bring Silva to the club or if they will look at other alternatives.