Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

West Ham United are considering letting one of their defenders go amid interest from Italian giants Juventus this month.

The London club spent a lot of money in the summer to strengthen their squad, but it has not gone according to plan.

Graham Potter has replaced Julen Lopetegui and West Ham are currently just sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

The Irons are actively looking to bring in strikers in this window but some departures could also be on the card.

Jean-Clair Todibo, who is on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Nice, is a summer signing, but he has only got eight league starts.

And now according to Sky Italia, the Old Lady have shown interest in the 25-year-old West Ham star.

The Hammers have an obligation to buy him for €40m in the summer and they are already considering letting him go.

Currently, the clubs are discussing on a formula which will suit them to formulate a move for the former Barcelona man.