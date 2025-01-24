David Rogers/Getty Images

Luton Town are in ‘advanced talks’ to land a striker that Championship rivals Leeds United and West Brom have been linked with wanting to sign.

The Hatters are struggling inside the relegation zone in the Championship and have found scoring goals to be an issue.

They have managed just 29 goals in their 28 Championship outings and want to add to their final third options to help them climb the standings.

They are trying to now move for St Gallen striker Willem Geubbels, who has been linked with both Leeds and West Brom; the pair are thought to be looking more towards the summer for his signature.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Luton are in ‘advanced talks’ with St Gallen to put a deal in place.

Geubbels has made 13 appearances in the Swiss Super League for St Gallen this term, scoring six goals in the process.

Leeds did business with St Gallen last summer for left-back Isaac Schmidt, but he has struggled to make an impact at Elland Road.

If Luton do look on the verge of landing 23-year-old Geubbels, all eyes will be on West Brom and Leeds to see if they do mount a late swoop.

Norwich have also been linked with the striker, but are not chasing him.