Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has stated that Villa have one plan in their mind for Celtic and Leeds United target Louie Barry, which is to renew his contract.

Barry joined Stockport County on loan last summer and turned some heads with his performances.

Amid interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Yorkshire outfit Leeds in the ongoing window, Aston Villa decided to cut short his loan spell with Stockport.

Celtic and Leeds are keen on landing Aston Villa’s highly rated forward in the ongoing window, but Emery stressed that they have one plan in mind for the winger, which is to extend his contract with them.

The Aston Villa boss also added that their way is the right one that will help Barry with his development and added that they will continue to follow their plan.

“We have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player”, Emery said at a press conference, when asked about Barry’s situation.

“How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him.”

The Celtic and Leeds target has not been included in Aston Villa’s matchday squads since his recall, and his chance of playing for another club would end if Villa decide to play him at the weekend against West Ham United.