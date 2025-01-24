Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Middlesbrough had to fend off a late move from Championship rivals Burnley to hijack their deal for Plymouth winger Morgan Whittaker, according to Sky Sports News.

The experienced winger is set for a switch to the Riverside Stadium soon as he has been undergoing his medical checks today.

Championship strugglers Plymouth have already agreed a bid which includes a £6m fee to be paid upfront and another £2m to be paid in bonuses.

The move will end Whittaker’s two-and-a-half-year stint at Plymouth, for whom he has managed more than 100 appearances.

The Pilgrims have benefitted from his presence in the squad, getting 49 goal contributions from him during his stay.

Michael Carrick will now hope to make good use of his experience in the division to get Boro over the line.

Scott Parker’s Burnley made a late attempt to sign Whittaker, thus trying to steal a march over their promotion rivals.

They originally had a bid rejected and then when Middlesbrough managed to get an offer accepted, came back to the table.

Whittaker is Riverside bound though.