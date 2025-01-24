Clive Rose/Getty Images

League One side Cambridge United have gone in with an enquiry about one of Cardiff City’s attackers.

Cambridge are struggling at the foot of the League One table and need something to spark a turnaround soon if they want to avoid being a League Two club next season.

They are one of a number of League One sides showing interest in a player on the books at Cardiff, but have gone a step further.

Cardiff attacker Michael Reindorf is the man that Cambridge want to land and, according to Darren Witcoop, they have put in a loan enquiry.

Garry Monk’s men are hoping to take Reindorf on loan to bolster their attacking options and give them more bite in the final third.

He has had two outings in the Championship for Cardiff this term, featuring against Coventry City and Preston North End.

Dropping down a division could hand the attacker regular game time and boost his development.

He played twice in Cardiff’s EFL Cup campaign this season, providing an assist against Southampton.