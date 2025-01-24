Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are set to step up their search for Kyogo Furuhashi’s replacement and could well raid south of the border for a big name solution, according to the Daily Record.

On Thursday, the Japanese international arrived in France to finalise his move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Celtic have agreed a £10m deal with Rennes for Kyogo and former Bhoys star Jota is set to return to Celtic Park.

The Glasgow outfit are experiencing a brilliant season and Kyogo has netted eleven times for them so far.

Kyogo’s departure will leave Brendan Rodgers light in Celtic’s centre forward department with only Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny being available.

Rodgers will want to bring in another player to boost the forward department and it has been claimed that Celtic will accelerate their search for Kyogo’s replacement.

It is suggested that a potential big-name signing from the English league on loan is a possibility for Celtic.

Now with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window Celtic have to be quick bring in a suitable replacement.