Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

DC United teenager Gavin Turner is set to visit Crystal Palace and train with them, hot on the heels of a stint at West Ham United, according to journalist Tom Bogart.

The teenager currently plies his trade with DC United’s academy team – Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship.

He notched up eight appearances for them last year and is now looking to add more experience under his belt.

The American has already spent time in England with West Ham and holds a UK passport.

He is now set to widen his reach in England by training with West Ham’s fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace.

Turner has also been invited by Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and German outfit Stuttgart to train with them.

It remains to be seen whether Turner is able to impress the Eagles with his performances in training and whether those are enough to convince Palace to offer him a contract.

DC United are still interested in offering him a homegrown deal and it is unclear what West Ham thought of him when they assessed him.