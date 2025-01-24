Henry Browne/Getty Images

Juventus have ‘discussions in progress’ with West Ham United over Jean-Clair Todibo, who they would like to take to Turin.

The Hammers are keen on strengthening their side in the ongoing window, but departures are also expected if the deals make sense.

West Ham centre-back Todibo is garnering interest from Serie A giants Juventus, who are eyeing him to reinforce their defence.

The east London outfit agreed to a loan deal for the 25-year-old from French side Nice in the summer transfer window.

However, since joining, Todibo has featured 15 times for them in the league, starting only eight games.

Juventus have approached West Ham and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, there are ‘discussions in progress’ over the deal.

West Ham agreed with Nice on a €40m obligation to buy clause for Todibo based on certain conditions.

In the the event of Todibo’s departure, West Ham might have to scour the market for another centre-back.

The 25-year-old centre-back has not featured in West Ham’s last two league games due to an injury.