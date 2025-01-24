Swansea City boss Luke Williams has hailed weekend opponents Norwich City as one of the most attractive teams in Championship and believes the Canaries team have got a lot of swagger.

Norwich have performed inconsistently in the Championship this campaign, languishing 12th in the table with 36 points on the board after their recent 2-0 defeat against league leaders Leeds United.

The Canaries have struggled massively in the defensive department and have only registered four clean sheets in their 28 league games.

Williams believes the Norwich side are great at handling the ball and he said the Canaries are one of the most attractive teams in the Championship because of their style of play.

The Swansea boss also highlighted the quality of the Norwich team and claimed Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men have got a lot of swagger.

Williams said in a press conference: “For me personally, one of really the most attractive teams [Norwich City] to watch.

“They handle the ball so well, they are really good in build-up, the ideas about how they do it, but also the individual players within it, they have a lot of swagger and nice quality.

“They are really a very attractive team.”

The Swans will travel to Carrow Road to face the Canaries in the Championship on Saturday, as both sides will look to bounce back after losing their recent games.