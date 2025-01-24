Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got ex-Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fully on board with his Besiktas project.

The former Manchester United manager put an end to his hiatus from full-time management to take up the vacant manager’s post at Besiktas following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Following just his first match as the boss of the Turkish team, Solskjaer took time to speak with one of his players Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was not registered in Besiktas’ Europa League squad and has clocked just 113 minutes of football for the side in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

And there were doubts over the future of the former Liverpool man.

However, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Solskjaer had a meeting with Oxlade-Chamberlain, which proved to be fruitful.

The former Liverpool midfielder is happy with his situation and wants to fight for his place under the Norwegian.

It now remains to be seen whether Oxlade-Chamberlain is able to show ample quality in training for Solskjaer to reinstate him in the starting eleven.

Solskjaer knows the former Liverpool player well as he has seen him play in the Premier League for the Reds.