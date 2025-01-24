Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leicester City’s 17-year-old talent Laolu Omobolaji has interest from Serie A outfit Lecce, according to the BBC.

The Premier League side are looking to avoid relegation this season as they are sitting second-bottom in the league table.

They need to have a better second half of the season to avoid the drop and they would not want to lose promising youngsters from their academy.

The likes of Caleb Okoli and Wout Faes could be on their way out of the club but they will be keen on their highly-rated youth products who have interest from other clubs.

17-year-old Omobolaji, who originally came from Crystal Palace’s youth set-up early on, has impressed in Leicester’s Under-18 side.

Top-flight Italian side Lecce are suggested to be interested in him and they want to offer him a pathway to first-team football.

Leicester are aware of the interest Omobolaji is attracting and it has been suggested that the Foxes have been trying to tie him down with a new deal.

The London-born forward has been at Leicester since last year and is yet to be capped internationally.