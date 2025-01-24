Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City are ‘on the lookout’ for Troyes’ young forward Cyriaque Irie, who has been the subject of a bid from Lens.

The Foxes are in a deep relegation battle in the Premier League and their new boss, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, has a tough task on his hands to keep them up.

Leicester are in the market to utilise the ongoing window to bring in players that can help them strengthen their side and build for the future.

They are in the market for a winger and Leicester have Troyes’ Portuguese youngster Irie on their mind.

Irie is having an excellent season with the Ligue 2 outfit, as he has six goals in all competitions for them so far.

He has attracted interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lens, who have submitted a bid in the region of €7.5m with €2.5m in bonuses.

However, Troyes are holding out for a higher transfer fee and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leicester are keeping an eye on the situation surrounding Irie.

It still remains to be seen whether Leicester will approach Troyes with a bid in the upcoming days or shift their interest to other targets.