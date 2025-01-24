Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘have agreed’ a fee to ship out a Magpies star, but the deal is ‘being held up’ due to the need to negotiate personal terms.

Eddie Howe has been tipped to make signings during the ongoing transfer window, but Newcastle may keep their powder dry until the summer.

The club remain open to offloading fringe players though as that would boost their PSR position and several players have been linked with an exit.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, but Howe will not let him go.

Winger Miguel Almiron has been chased by MLS side Atlanta United and they now appear to have made a breakthrough.

A fee has been agreed between the two clubs, according to the Daily Telegraph, though the deal is being held up due to talks over personal terms.

It is not thought that personal terms will be a major issue, with Almiron and Atlanta expected to find an agreement.

The deal cannot proceed to its final stage though until the player and the MLS side are on the same page about his wages and the length of the contract.

It remains to be seen if the Paraguayan’s exit will see Newcastle enter the market this month.