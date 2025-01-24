Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Championship side Stoke City will have ‘plenty of activity’ in the transfer market before the window closes, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Potters have been going through difficult times as they are sitting 19th in the Championship table.

They are seeking a better second half of the season without the scare of relegation and that has made them appoint Mark Robins as their new boss.

Stoke City, though, have not won a league match since late December and hitman Tom Cannon’s departure has not helped.

They have moved to replace Cannon with Ipswich Town’s Ali Al-Hamadi.

The Potters though will not close the door there and they are expected to have ‘plenty of activity’ in the remaining stint of the window.

They have their eyes on multiple players, including Liverpool talent Jayden Danns, to help Robins experience a smooth rest of the season.

The Championship side will be looking to bring in players to improve the quality of their squad before 3rd February.