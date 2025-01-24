Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Killian Barrett has been attracting interest from a number of League One clubs, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Barrett is currently in the middle of a short loan spell with Solihull Moors in the National League.

He has played in six matches there in a month and managed two clean sheets, thus helping Solihull Moors climb up the table.

The Owls talent’s short-term future though could be away from Hillsborough potentially though.

Clubs from League One are now showing keen interest in taking the player on board.

It now remains to be seen which of the League One clubs finally win the race to sign Barrett.

Barrett’s current spell with Solihull Moors runs until 31st January but there will still be time left to go away after his return to Sheffield Wednesday.

He made it to the bench for Danny Rohl’s team in their EFL Cup loss to Brentford in October.