David Rogers/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis, but the deal is expected to be tricky to complete, according to the Star.

The Owls are having an impressive season under Danny Rohl as they are looking to make a push for the top six of the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday’s hierarchy are looking to back Rohl this month and they have identified some targets.

Bringing in an attacker looks to be on their agenda as they have set their eyes on a striker from a Premier League team.

Third-positioned Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour striker Dennis is a player they want; he has interest from a host of clubs.

However, it has been suggested that if the Owls want to sign the Tricky Tress forward, they will not have an easy deal on their hands.

Dennis has not played a minute for the Premier League this season and they are open to letting him go.

Now it remains to be seen if the Owls will make a move to bring the 27-year-old striker to Hillsborough before the window shuts.