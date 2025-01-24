Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland have ‘a package offer’ on the table to land Besiktas winger Semih Kilicsoy and are rivalling Dutch giants Ajax for his signature.

The Black Cats have identified the Turkish teenager as a player who they feel could strengthen their existing unit and also stand them in good stead in the Premier League.

They are currently challenging for a place in the top two of the Championship and hope that the 19-year-old will help them to get over the line amid fierce competition from Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley.

According to Turkish journalist Gokmen Ozcan, Sunderland have ‘a package offer’ on the table for Besiktas which starts at a loan.

However, if Sunderland get up to the Premier League they would have an option to buy, including add-ons, which would see Besiktas earn serious cash.

The total fee that the Black Cats are proposing is somewhere around €20m.

It now remains to be seen what the Turkish team’s response to Sunderland’s current offer is.

Dutch giants Ajax are also interested in signing Kilicsoy and they are proposing cash plus Ahmetcan Kaplan for the transfer.

If Sunderland could beat off Ajax and land the Besiktas talent it would be a big feather in their cap.