Swansea City manager Luke Williams feels Hannes Delcroix will add versatility and experience to the Swans team after signing him on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Belgian centre-back is a vastly experienced defender and has got the versatility to play as a left-back as well.

Delcroix made 12 appearances for the Clarets in the Premier League last season before picking an up injury and has since not featured for them in any competition.

He has now joined a struggling Swansea side, winless in their last four league matches and are sitting 15th in the Championship table with just 34 points.

The Swans boss believes Delcroix’s addition to the squad will be invaluable, as the defender will help the team with his experience and versatility.

Williams expects the Burnley loanee to make an immediate impact on the Swansea side and believes he will make a significant contribution to the team in the second half of the season.

He said to Swansea City’s official site: “We’re delighted to have an additional option in defence with Hannes joining us,

“His versatility and experience will be invaluable to us.

“He has played in the top-flight and at international level, and we’re hopeful he will make an immediate impact on our squad.

“We look forward to working with him, and seeing his contribution in our upcoming fixtures between now and the end of the season.”

Burnley may hope Delcroix’s performances at Swansea will convince the Swans to turn his loan move into a permanent one in the summer.