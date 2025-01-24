Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘have watched’ a defender plying his trade in Serie A in recent games as they check up on possible new signings..

Due to injuries, the centre-back position has been an area of concern for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou this season, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero notable absentees.

Tottenham are keen to add a centre-back to their squad before the end of the ongoing window and have been linked with a number of players.

Udinese star Thomas Kristensen is Spurs’ radar and, according to to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the club ‘have watched’ him in his recent games.

The Dane joined Udinese from AGF in 2023 and is a regular fixture in the Udinese side.

It has been suggested Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus scouts were also present to watch Kristensen’s performances during Udinese’s last few games.

The 23-year-old has had an injury interrupted season which has restricted him to just ten Serie A appearances.

He helped Udinese keep clean sheets in two of their last three Serie A games, clocking the full 90 minutes in all three encounters.