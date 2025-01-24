Alex Livesey/Getty Images

West Ham United have seen a swoop for one of their targets stall, but the hope is the deal still happens.

The Hammers are working overtime in the winter transfer window to recruit for new boss Graham Potter, despite technical director Tim Steidten being on his way out at the London Stadium.

They have focused on attacking reinforcements, with talks held for Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva.

Midfield is also an area that the Hammers want to recruit in though and they have been chasing OH Leuven’s Ezechiel Banzuzi.

It had seemed they might have been on their way to signing the midfielder, but according to the Guardian, the deal has ‘stalled’.

Despite that fact, the ‘hope is’ the deal can still go through in the winter window.

West Ham rate the 19-year-old midfielder and believe he can make the grade in the Premier League.

Banzuzi linked up with Belgian side Leuven from Dutch outfit NAC Breda, where he progressed through the youth set-up.

He has been capped by the Netherlands at Under-21 level.