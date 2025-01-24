Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘were also hot’ on the heels of a midfielder in the Bundesliga, but he looks likely to head to Ligue 1 with Monaco.

It is all change at West Ham with Julen Lopetegui having been sacked and Graham Potter appointed, while Tim Steidten is going as technical director.

The club are working on deals, including to land an attacker with Andre Silva and Brian Brobbey both options.

West Ham also want a midfielder and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Eric Dina Ebimbe is a player they have been ‘hot’ on, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Before picking up a calf injury last weekend, he had managed just 280 minutes of first-team football in the Bundesliga, with another 186 minutes in the Europa League.

The 24-year-old is keen on enjoying more first-team action and is desperate to seal a move away this month.

In addition to West Ham, Turkish giants Galatasaray have been tracking Ebimbe, but he looks to be going elsewhere.

Now Ligue 1 side Monaco are in advanced talks to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt man on loan for the season.

A few details still need to be sorted though before the move is finalised, but he appears Stade Louis II bound.

Whether the Hammers make a late move to steal Monaco’s move now remains to be seen and it is unclear if he had been eyed by the departing Steidten.