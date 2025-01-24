Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has praised Coventry City boss Frank Lampard for dealing with injury issues and still finding balance in the team.

Lampard was appointed as the manager of the Sky Blues in November and has since steadied the ship for them, losing just one of the last six Championship games.

The Englishman joined a struggling Coventry side sitting 17th in the table after 17 league matches and has already got them up to the 13th position, just seven points behind the playoff positions.

Clarke believes Lampard’s decision to switch to a back three and two strikers up front has helped the Sky Blues in finding balance amid injury blows.

The former EFL player praised Lampard for his solid start at Coventry even after the injury issues to starting eleven players like Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Clarke said on What The EFL: “It is a nice solid start from Frank Lampard, who has not been dealt the easiest of cards.

“Obviously Haji Wright is out, and Ephron Mason-Clark who started really well for him, he is missing at the moment as well.

“What I like about what Lampard has done that he has reacted and has thought actually why try and play the same shape when I have lost two wingers, I will go with wing-backs.

“He has gone 3-5-2 with two up front because he has got two strikers fit in Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante and that had a nice balance to the team [against Blackburn Rovers]”.

With the recent upturn in their form, Coventry will hope Lampard will be able to help the team in finishing in the Championship playoff positions.