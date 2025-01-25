Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AC Milan have offered a deal in the region of €40m with bonuses to Feyenoord for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United linked striker Santiago Gimenez.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a centre forward and after the injury of Dominic Solanke, they are likely to step up their hunt for a striker.

Feyenoord star Gimenez is a player Spurs have been credited with holding admiration for and the 23-year-old is in impressive goalscoring form this season.

West Ham are also considering Gimenez as they are dealing with an injury crisis in their forward department and have several attacking irons in the fire.

Spurs and West Ham are being rivalled for his signature by Italian giants AC Milan and they are keen on him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have submitted an offer to Feyenoord north of €36m with €4m in add-ons.

The Dutch outfit are keen on retaining the services of Gimenez and it is suggested that only a big offer can convince them to part ways with the West Ham and Tottenham target.

Gimenez has scored 15 times in 18 games in all competitions and it is still unclear whether he desires a move to the Premier League this winter.