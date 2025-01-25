Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Arsenal do not fear competition from Manchester United and Chelsea, as they are convinced of their advantage in the race for Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old forward is highly rated in Germany and is considered a key player for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in securing the signature of Sesko.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Sesko, but it is suggested that Arsenal are leading the race for him.

However, Leipzig are adamant about keeping Sesko at the club until the end of this season, and a move to the Premier League might have to wait until the summer for the Slovenian.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Arsenal are convinced of their advantage over Manchester United and Chelsea in the hunt for Sesko and they do fear the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in need of a centre forward and they will make a move if an opportunity arises.

Sesko has admirers in Italy as well, with Juventus and AC Milan also keen on him.

The centre forward has a contract with Leipzig until 2029 and he has a €65m release clause in his contract.