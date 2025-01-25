Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City are ‘known admirers’ of one of their former stars who could well be on the move in the ongoing transfer window.

Chris Davies’ side sit top of the League One table and with a gap of five points over the teams in the playoff spots.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham last week and are entering a period of tricky games, with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United making up their next two encounters.

Blues could dip into the market and, according to Darren Witcoop, are ‘known admirers’ of Burnley winger Nathan Redmond.

He is closing in on full fitness after being hit by injury issues and is on the radar of a number of sides.

A switch to St Andrew’s and a high flying Birmingham side could be a tempting proposition for the winger.

Redmond started his career at Birmingham, coming through the youth set-up before joining Norwich City.

The winger has never played his football as low as League One level, with nearly 300 outings in the Premier League to his name.