Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Juventus are in ‘constant contact’ with Newcastle United for Lloyd Kelly and the player has already agreed personal terms with the Italian outfit.

The Serie A giants are desperate to add to their centre-back position before the winter window closes and they have their eyes set on Kelly.

Newcastle signed Kelly from Bournemouth in the summer after his Dean Court deal expired, but he has been a bit part player for them so far.

Fenerbahce put in a bid for the centre-back earlier this month, but Newcastle wasted little time in turning it down.

Now Juventus have been in discussions with Eddie Howe’s side and want to take Kelly on loan, with a view to keeping him permanently.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri are in ‘constant contact’ with Newcastle, who want a permanent deal or a loan move with an obligation to buy.

It is suggested that Kelly is in favour of a move to Turin and has agreed to personal terms with Juventus.

That means that the onus is just on Juventus to come up with a deal which is acceptable for Newcastle in order to take the player to Turin.