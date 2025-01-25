Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Everton ‘have asked’ for information about an experienced Brazilian midfielder who turned out for their rivals Liverpool.

Toffees boss David Moyes wants to make the best use of the transfer window to recruit in positions where he needs extra options.

There continue to be question marks over striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin given his contractual situation, while Beto has been linked with a return to Italian football.

In terms of incomings, Moyes may want another body in midfield and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton ‘have asked’ for information about Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian is on the books at Juventus, but is out of the picture in Turin and the Bianconeri will loan him out.

Arthur had a forgettable loan spell at Liverpool in the 2022/23 campaign, with injuries restricting his chances of making an impact.

He shrugged off injury issues during a loan stint at Fiorentina last term, where he clocked regular game time.

Whether Everton will act upon the information that they have now received on the 28-year-old remains to be seen.