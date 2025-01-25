Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Loic Bade has opened up on snubbing a move to Aston Villa, insisting he is happy at Sevilla and sees no reason to leave.

Aston Villa looked on course to snap the centre-back up from Sevilla to replace Diego Carlos, who has joined Fenerbahce, and were rated as ‘very close’ to doing so.

However, Bade made clear to Sevilla that he does not want to go anywhere and VIlla’s swoop currently appears to be dead in the water.

The defender admits that he has had interest, but is clear he wanted to stay put and believes that if he feels happy then he simply has no reason to depart.

“There was interest from other clubs , but I feel very good here and what I wanted was to stay”, Bade said via Spanish daily Marca.

“I feel very good here. If I’m happy, I don’t know why I’m going to leave.

“I think I can progress here and that’s the most important thing.”

It is unclear if clubs might still try to change Bade’s mind before the transfer window closes, but at present he looks set to see out the season at Sevilla.

Bade played and scored for Sevilla in their 1-1 draw in La Liga against Espanyol on Saturday.