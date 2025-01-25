Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have made a decision about a currently injured Toffees star, who is set to stay put at Goodison Park until the end of the season.

David Moyes saw his Everton side grab a 1-0 win away at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees started with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line, supported by Iliman Ndiaye, who scored the only goal of the game.

Everton were without the on loan striker Armando Broja, who is currently out injured.

It has been suggested in some quarters that he could be sent back to Chelsea, with his loan spell ended ahead of time.

That could have suited Chelsea, allowing them to loan out another player and also Everton, who could have freed up a loan spot.

However, Sky Sports News’ Alan Myers has admitted ‘I’m told’ that Broja ‘will stay at Everton to continue his recovery from injury’.

When Everton signed Broja from Chelsea they did so while he was injured in what was seen as some by a gamble.

He did manage to recover and turned out for the Toffees against Wolves in November.

The striker got injured again though earlier this month and has an ankle issue.