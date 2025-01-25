Warren Little/Getty Images

An Italian intermediary ‘is working to move’ a West Ham United star to Serie A before the winter transfer window slams shut in early February.

West Ham are active on several fronts this month as they try to back new boss Graham Potter and strengthen their squad, while offloading surplus to requirements stars.

Attack is a major area of focus, with Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva targets, while midfield is also on the agenda with OH Leuven’s Ezechiel Banzuzi wanted.

Hammers star Jean-Clair Todibo could potentially go as he is attracting interest from Juventus, who looked at him last summer before he joined the Premier League side on loan with an obligation to buy.

Juventus are interested and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, an Italian intermediary ‘is working to move’ the defender.

Talks have been opened about a possible loan deal.

West Ham are already in the market to find a centre-back, with Brighton’s Adam Webster on their list.

Losing Todibo though may not be something the Hammers are willing to contemplate, especially given the need for defensive depth, but the thoughts of the player are unclear.