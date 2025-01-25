Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager David Moyes has selected his starting line-up to go up against Brighton in a Premier League fixture on the south coast this afternoon.

The Toffees beat Tottenham Hotspur on their last outing, handing them a huge boost, and put in a good performance as Moyes’ impact started to take effect.

Following that up away at Brighton looks a tough task, but Everton are unbeaten on their last four visits to the Seagulls, winning two of those matches.

Moyes is without Dwight McNeil, who is looking at a period on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

In goal Everton go with Jordan Pickford, while at the back Moyes selects Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees go with Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Iliman Ndiaye support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Moyes wants to switch things up he has options on his bench and they include James Garner and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Young, Garner, Sherif