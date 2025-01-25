George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are set to face heavyweight competition from Europe in their interest in an attacker who Daniel Farke is a big admirer of.

Farke has the Whites sitting top of the Championship table and they are determined to earn automatic promotion this season.

The German boss has played down the chances of strengthening in the ongoing window, but insists Leeds will not fall asleep and they have been consistently linked with a player who previously played under him.

Aston Villa forward Emi Buendia is someone that Leeds are keeping an eye on in the ongoing window.

Buendia has been a bit part player for Aston Villa this season and it is suggested that he might leave Villa Park in search of regular game time.

Leeds are keen, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Buendia is attracting interest from Germany and Bayer Leverkusen are ‘exploring’ a deal for the attacker.

The Bundesliga giants are looking at landing him on loan with an option to buy if he impresses.

Aston Villa are prepared to do business but want an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.

It is also suggested there is another unnamed club in the mix too.