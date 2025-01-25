Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Southampton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his team to lock horns with strugglers Southampton at St Mary’s in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Howe saw his side’s superb run come to a halt last time out when they suffered a surprise 4-1 loss at home to Bournemouth.

With Champions League football something the Magpies are keen to secure, Howe will want a quick return to winning ways against a struggling Southampton team today.

Saints have lost their last five straight Premier League games, but did put up a fight last time out as they were edged out 3-2 by Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle go with Martin Dubravka in goal today, while at the back Howe picks Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees the Magpies go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

On the bench Howe has options to call for and they include Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United Team vs Southampton

Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Botman, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley