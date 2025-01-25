Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle have made ‘an initial formal offer’ to bring in a centre-back from a league that boss Miron Muslic knows well and ‘negotiations are ongoing’.

The Home Park side are deep in trouble in the Championship and head to Sunderland this afternoon in a game that few expect them to get anything out of.

New boss Muslic is desperate to get fresh faces through the door before the transfer window closes as he aims to complete what looks to be mission impossible.

Muslic, an Austrian, knows Austrian football well and now Plymouth are going in to try to land centre-back Maksym Talovyerov from LASK Linz.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Plymouth have made ‘an initial formal offer’ for the Ukraine international and ‘negotiations are ongoing’ between the two clubs.

The deal under discussion would take the shape of a permanent transfer.

Plymouth have also had contact with Talovyerov’s representatives to line up an agreement on personal terms.

The Championship side want to sign defenders and recently put in a bid for Lincoln City centre-back Paudie O’Connor.

Talovyerov spent time in the youth set-up at Shakhtar Donetsk and moved to LASK Linz, initially on loan, in 2023.

Muslic managed in Austria, taking charge of Reid and Floridsdorfer before heading for Belgium with Cercle Brugge.