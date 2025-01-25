Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are not interested in a possible swoop to land Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in the ongoing transfer window.

The Tricky Trees chased the Mexican striker in last summer’s transfer window and made a real push to take him to the City Ground.

They did not succeed and he stayed at De Kuip, but now again there is speculation over the goal-getter’s future amid interest from several clubs, including AC Milan and Marseille.

Nottingham Forest could have looked to go back in for the hitman, as they eye an injection of fresh momentum to carry them over the line of a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

However, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Nottingham Forest are not interested in signing Gimenez now.

Despite having had substantial prior interest in him, the Tricky Trees are not looking to do a deal in the winter window.

The 23-year-old has been in red hot goalscoring form for Feyenoord in the current campaign, striking 15 times in just 18 outings.

He recently grabbed a brace in an impressive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.