Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland reaching an agreement with Hajduk Split over the exit of Nazariy Rusyn ‘is not expected to be an issue’, according to the Daily Express.

The Black Cats signed the Ukrainian forward from Zorya Lugansk in the summer of 2023 under former boss Tony Mowbray.

However, Rusyn has failed to get going in Sunderland colours and this season has featured only 66 minutes in the league for Regis Le Bris’ side.

Rusyn has been linked with a move out of Sunderland this winter, with Aberdeen being one of his suitors, but they did not pursue the deal due to financial reasons.

Now Croatian outfit Hajduk Split is showing interest in the Black Cat and want to sign him in the ongoing window.

The Croatian outfit have managed to agree to personal terms with Sunderland star Rusyn, who wants regular football.

Both clubs have yet to reach an agreement, but it is expected not be an issue.

Hajduk Split will try to complete the deal as soon as possible and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to sign the player before their game on Sunday against Slaven Belupo.

The move is expected to be an initial loan.