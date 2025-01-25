Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Timo Werner is in talks with MLS outfit New York Red Bulls over a potential transfer to the United States.

The 28-year-old German forward joined Spurs on a six-month loan in January of 2024 from RB Leipzig, which was later extended to cover this term.

Werner has been a bit part player for Tottenham this season and has started only four games for them and has yet to score a goal in the league.

In December, Ange Postecoglou criticised Werner after Spurs’ Europa League tie against Rangers, where he was substituted at half-time.

Tottenham have an option to make his move from Leipzig to Spurs permanent in the summer, which they are unlikely to trigger.

Now according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Germany international is in talks with New York Red Bulls regarding a possible departure from Spurs in the ongoing window.

Tottenham are light in the forward department and they recently lost Dominic Solanke due to a knee injury.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be willing to let Werner leave in the ongoing window without bringing in a replacement.