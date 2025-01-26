Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic hitman Chris Sutton feels that the Bhoys are letting their star man Kyogo Furuhashi go to Rennes because they feel the league is over.

Celtic are currently sitting 13 points above bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and have been impressive in the Champions League as well.

Bhoys legend Sutton admitted that he wants Celtic to be more ambitious as he believes that Celtic are satisfied with their playoff position in the Champions League.

Celtic hitman Kyogo is set to join Ligue 1 club Rennes on a permanent deal as it is just waiting to be confirmed officially.

Sutton insisted that Celtic are letting Kyogo go because they feel they have the league title wrapped up, something he is wary about declaring so early in the campaign.

“It does seem that way that Celtic are saying, we have got to the playoffs, that is our ceiling, I would like the club to be a little bit more ambitious”, the ex-Celtic hitman said on Sky Sports Scotland about his former side.

“If Celtic and Rangers had a gap of two points at the top, you are telling me that they would have sold Kyogo? I do not think so.

“There is an element of Celtic where they feel the league is done, I am always quite wary about that, there is still work to do.

“[Celtic are playing] Aston Villa on Wednesday, the battle of Britain, big game, I want to see Kyogo playing in that, there is always sort of needle in those games.”

Celtic are bringing back Jota to the club from Rennes after the Portuguese left them in the summer of 2023.