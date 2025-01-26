Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa have submitted an offer to Villarreal for former Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth and they are pushing to complete the deal, with the player’s will deemed key.

Unai Emery’s side are determined to finish in the top four and to achieve that they are strengthening their squad in the window, with Donyell Malen already having arrived.

The Aston Villa boss now wants to introduce experience and depth in defence, following the exit of Diego Carlos.

Villa have former Tottenham Hotspur star Foyth, who has missed time due to injury for Villarreal this season, in their sights.

The Premier League giants have tabled an offer to Villarreal for the signature of Foyth and they are pushing to get the deal over the line, according to Spanish daily AS.

It is suggested that the La Liga outfit are currently considering Villa’s offer, which is not far from their expectations.

Foyth’s desire is said to be key to whether the deal happens and the defender will have to consider carefully whether he wants a return to the Premier League.

He struggled to live up to expectations during his stint at Tottenham and only made 16 appearances in the English top flight.