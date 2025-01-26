Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen has turned down an offer from FC Copenhagen and is likely to remain at the club until the summer.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper joined Aston Villa from Roma in January 2022 on an initial loan deal and later made his move permanent.

Olsen has featured 19 times for Villa so far in his career and he has been a backup for Emiliano Martinez.

The Swedish goalkeeper’s contract with Aston Villa is set to expire in June and he has suitors in the market.

His former club, Copenhagen, are interested in taking him back to Denmark in the ongoing window.

The Danish giants are currently involved in the Conference League and will be in the playoff round.

But according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Olsen has refused Copenhagen’s offer to join them in the ongoing window.

The Aston Villa star is likely to remain at Villa Park to see out his contract; Malmo will try for him in the summer.

Malmo are in the Europa League, but have had a terrible campaign with just four points from their seven games.

This season Olsen has featured in two games for Villa, starting one in their recent win over West Ham United in the FA Cup Third Round.