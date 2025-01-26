Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Serie A side Hellas Verona ‘can close the deal’ for a Hearts star ‘in the next few hours’ after mounting a push to overtake Lecce.

Hearts currently sit in ninth spot in the Scottish Premiership table and beat Kilmarnock 3-2 on Saturday thanks to goals from Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart and Jorge Grant.

They could sanction the exit of Daniel Oyegoke this month as the defender has interest from Italy.

He has been an important presence in the Jambos side as he has played 26 times this season already.

Oyegoke’s performances have not gone unnoticed as he is now expected to leave the Scottish Premiership side.

Top-flight Italian sides Lecce and Hellas Verona are interested in him and are currently battling to land the versatile defender.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Hellas Verona are pushing to complete a deal to land the Hearts defender.

It has been suggested that I Gialloblu are trying to overtake Lecce to hijack a swoop for Oyegoke.

They could ‘close the deal’ in ‘the next few hours’ and take the Hearts man to continue his career in Italian football.