Warren Little/Getty Images

Juventus have not contacted West Ham United for centre-back Jean Clair-Todibo and a winter departure is unlikely for the Frenchman.

The French defender signed for West Ham in the summer on a loan from Nice with an obligation to buy, despite Juventus being keen on him at that time.

Since his arrival in east London, Todibo has featured 15 times for West Ham, starting only eight games in the process.

The centre-back wants to play regularly and he is once again attracting interest from Italian giants Juventus.

It has been suggested that an Italian intermediary is working on the deal to take Todibo to Turin.

However, Juventus have yet to establish contact with West Ham for the defender and Todibo is unlikely to leave in the ongoing window, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

As such, a move to Turin is considered to be unlikely.

However, Juventus could still establish formal contact as the window does not close until 3rd February.

Todibo is currently injured and has not featured in the Hammers last two league games.